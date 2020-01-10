As FATF Blacklisting Stares Pak, Anti-terror Court Summons 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

As the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisting stares Pakistan, the Anti-Terrorism Court in the country has summoned 26/11 mastermind, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ul Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed to record his closing statement on Friday. The Pakistani Court is hearing the trial of two terror financing cases against him. Statements of as many as 23 witnesses were recorded. On December 11, 2019, Saeed and four others were indicted by the court, six months after they were booked for offences pertaining to terror financing.

Pakistan currently faces FATF's scrutiny as its delegation presents a compliance report in France. The FATF had given the country four months to improve 'counter-terrorist financing'. The FATF had also said Pakistan failed to complete its plans. “Not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items by January deadline; it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019”. Pakistan was told to implement a 27- point action plan to block financial loopholes, terror financing and money laundering in the country. The FATF also placed Pakistan on Grey List in June 2018.

In August 2019, the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) placed Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list for failure to meet the standards. The list was based on technical compliance and rated 'satisfactory' on meeting 10 points out of the 40. In 2012, Pakistan was placed on the grey list and remained on it till 2015. The country was put on the list again on June 29, 2018. Pakistan was given 15 months for implementation of the 27-point action plan, with a warning that in case of failure the country would be added to the blacklist — a list of the countries branded as uncooperative and tax havens for terror funding.Currently, only Iran and North Korea are on the blacklist.

