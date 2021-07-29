Panama Scandal: Pak PM Names "common Friend" Who Offered 1000cr Bribe On Behalf Of Shahbaz

In a recent update on the Panama Papers case, on Tuesday, July 27, Pakistan Prime Minister has filed a reply concerning the identity of a "common friend" who allegedly offered him Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In a written reply to the Lahore session court, Imran Khan disclosed the name of the person as Omar Farooq.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's counsel told the court, "Omar Farooq -- a common friend -- made this offer to Imran Khan".

The council said the incident was disclosed for the consumption of the public at large and in the interest of the public good which does not constitute any defamation. He said that for the past two decades, the plaintiff and the defendant have been political rivals.

The council further added that Shahbaz himself made numerous "defaming and malicious" statements against Khan and other leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as well as other political parties in the past. And further requested the court to dismiss the suit as the PML-N leader is not entitled to any damages.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mudassir Farid adjourned the hearing till August 4.

Shahbaz filed a defamation case against Imran Khan

In 2017, Imran Khan had claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shabaz offered him Rs 1,000 crore through a common friend to withdraw the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. But, he had not disclosed the identity of the person who offered him a bribe.

Following this allegation, Shahbaz is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, filed a defamation case against Imran Khan. And, for the past 4 years, Khan's legal team had sought adjournments on at least 50 hearings.

Shahbaz in his petition had requested the court to issue a decree for recovery of Rs 1,000 crore as compensation for the "defamatory" comment, which caused great damage to his reputation in the public.

In a statement on July 28, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded an apology from Prime Minister Khan for imposing baseless allegations against the Opposition leader. She referred to Imran Khan as a pathological liar who is no longer morally eligible to hold the office of a member of the National Assembly and the prime minister of Pakistan.

She questioned, "Does a liar, incompetent and unqualified person deserve to be the leader of the Pakistani nation?"

Panama Papers scandal

Regarding the Panama Papers scandal, the Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif's plea in July 2017. He was later convicted in two corruption cases, Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia and sentenced to a seven-year jail term.

Since November 2019, the PML-N supremo has been residing in London after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

In 2020, Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it despite several warnings.

(Image credit: AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)