Paris Based NGO Baloch Voice Association Addresses Issues Of Baloch People At UN

A Paris-based NGO, Baloch Voice Association has urged the United Nations (UN) to investigate the instances of forced disappearances in Balochistan thoroughly and make those responsible for the crimes accountable, as per ANI reports. While addressing the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal shared that people have been facing discrimination and marginalization systematically in Pakistan's Balochistan, time and again. Further, he added, "They have been subject to hate speech, violence, and Extrajudicial Killings and even reported by Human Rights Watch as Baloch are facing a slow-motion genocide by Pakistan. This council must acknowledge that this is unacceptable and take action to address these issues." As per the last year's data (2022), out of 787 enforced disappearances, 101 women have suffered from "enforced disappearances".

The plight of Baloch people living in Pakistan

Baloch mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and even kids have come on to the streets to protest to voice "for the safe recovery of Baloch's missing persons". Unfortunately, Pakistan's authorities have not seriously addressed the issue and have continued to ignore their plight, and the practice of enforced disappearance, which has gradually increased. While talking about the problems that have been faced by the people of Balochistan, one of the Baloch Students' spokesperson said in a statement, "Baloch students studying in the federal capital and other major cities of Pakistan are being harassed and racially profiled on a daily basis". Further, he shared that the condition of the students in the province has worsened and they are suffering from psychological issues, such as anxiety and stress, which have made it difficult for them to focus on their studies. He has called this type of treatment "Unacceptable," and said that it "goes against the principles of justice, fairness, and equality." A letter has also been written by the Baloch Rights Groups to the UN Rapporteurs, Reem Alsalem Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Alice Jill Edwards Special Rapporteur for Torture and other cruel treatment, Mary Lawlor Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders, and to UN bodies - The Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED), and UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, reported ANI.