Putin Laughs As Pak PM Struggles To Put On Earphone; Netizens Troll 'Puppet PM' Sharif

A video shared by former PM Imran Khan's PTI on Twitter shows Shehbaz Sharif failing to adjust earphones for the translation tool as Vladimir Putin speaks

Shehbaz Sharif with Putin

In a global embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif struggled to put on earphones during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. A video shared by former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Twitter shows Shehbaz Sharif failing to adjust earphones for the translation tool as Putin speaks.

Sharif can be heard saying, "Can somebody help me?" after he repeatedly failed to put on earphones. An official present at the meeting hall assisted the 70-year-old in adjusting them.

However, as Putin began to speak, Sharif's earphones once again fell from his ear. Putin was seen laughing as the Pakistan PM felt embarrassed in front of the Russian President. His earphone was then fixed for the second time by an official. 

Shehbaz Sharif trolled by Pakistanis

As the video went viral, the Prime Minister was brutally trolled by Pakistani netizens. Imran Khan's party, which shared the video on Twitter, slammed Sharif, saying that 'he put the country to shame.'

"One more foreign visit, one more shame: Imported rulers defaming the nation on all national and international platforms," tweeted PTI.

Commenting on the video, a user pointed out Sharif's 'nervous' poster while sitting opposite Putin. "Total disgrace to Pakistan. Look at how he sits with his legs tightly closed like he needs to relieve himself. Even Putin is laughing at him. On such forums, body language matters a lot," wrote Nida Hussain.

Netizens not only trolled Sharif, but also General Qamar Javed Bajwa for 'installing' him as a 'Puppet PM'. 

"Regime change handlers should have given basic training to this disgraceful puppet! This Puppet is definitely fit for Lucky Irani Circus," wrote another user Asad Rafiq.

