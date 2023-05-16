Shehbaz Sharif To Call National Security Committee Meet Amid Protests In Pakistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he will summon a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on May 16, Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Pakistan Prime Minister's residence, under the chairmanship of thePakistan PM, Islamabad-based Dunya News reported. At the meeting, the leader of Pakistan will discuss the country’s law and order situation that has gripped the country as the PTI and the PDM-led government hit a deadlock.

"The participants will be briefed about the country-wide violent protests, especially attacks on security installations, carried out by the PTI after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case," the outlet reported on Monday.

The National Security Committee was postponed by Pakistan premier due to the ongoing protests after PMLN activists breached the gates of the country's Supreme Court in protest against the order of relief granted to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Instead of the NSC, a meeting of the federal cabinet was called where Pakistan parliamentarians launched scathing attacks on the opposition party.

Real estate mogul’s laundered money used by Imran Khan: Pakistan Defense Chief's political remarks

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that it was about time that the country's Parliament plays a constitutional role. He launched attacks on the judiciary claiming that it has started supporting the political party. The Defense Minister accused the judiciary's decision of "political support."

"The time has come for the Parliament to send a reference of misconduct to the Supreme Judicial Council, under the authority and law given to it by the Constitution," Pakistan's Defence Minister Asif stressed, according to Geo News. "This person (Khan) cannot be loyal to anyone except his interests," he added.

Pakistan defence minister launched an attack against the PTI chief saying that the "real estate mogul’s laundered money was used by Imran Khan" in the Al-Qadir Trust. Khan has acquired 250 Kanals of land in Bani Gala, while his wife has funnelled billions of rupees, Pakistan's Defense chief alleged