Sikh Man Shot Dead In Pakistan's Peshawar; Manjinder Sirsa Requests MEA To Take Cognisance

A horrifying incident of murder of a Sikh Hakim in Pakistan’s Peshawar has been reported on Thursday, September 30. A group of unidentified assailants shot Satnam Singh, a Hakim (physician), dead in Peshawar’s Charsadda road. Day after another, several reports of attacks on Hindus, Sikhs, Christians or their places of worship have been surfacing from Pakistan.

As per the report by The Express Tribune, four shots were fired at Satnam Singh, after the attackers ambushed him in his clinic. He was later rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manjinder Sirsa requests the Ministry of External Affairs to raise the matter with the Pak govt

Reacting strongly to the incident, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Spokesman of Akali Dal and President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, slammed the Pakistan government on rising violence against Sikh minorities in the country. He further urged the Indian Embassy in Pakistan to connect with local authorities to ensure justice for the family of the deceased.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Gundagardi in broad daylight in Pakistan & minority Sikhs are under attack. Satnam Singh of Peshawar was killed in a targeted attack at Charadda Road. He was fired 4 times, as per the police report. We urge India in Pakistan to connect with his family & local police to ensure justice.”

Gundagardi in broad daylight in Pakistan & minority Sikhs are under attack. Satnam Singh of Peshawar killed in a targeted attack at Charadda Road. He was fired at 4 times, as per police report. We urge @IndiainPakistan to connect with his family & local police to ensure justice pic.twitter.com/eMPtFo5TSx — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 30, 2021

In another tweet, he also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take cognisance of the matter and keep a close watch on the issue of depleting safety of Sikhs in Pakistan.

“We request MEAIndia to closely watch the situation & address the issue of safety of Sikhs in Pakistan with the Govt of Pakistan,” Sirsa wrote.

The victim had arrived in Peshawar from Hassan Abdaal a day before, according to the police. The case is still undergoing investigation, the Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar, informed local media. Earlier, apart from this, in another incident, Junaid Akbar, an Assistant Director of the Peshawar Development Authority, was shot and killed by assailants in the district in July.

Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism: MQM Chief Altaf Hussain

Earlier in the day, Altaf Hussain, founder and head of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) claimed Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism in all forms. He claimed that the Pakistan Army and its infamous Intelligence Agency, ISI are actively 'creating terrorist proxies and exporting terrorists throughout the world.'

He went on Twitter and wrote, "Pakistan is the epicentre of all kinds of terrorism. I have been pointing out to the Democratic world including United Nations for many years but unfortunately, all in vain."



Image: Republic World/ AP/ ANI