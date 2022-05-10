Social Fabric In Tatters, Pakistan Meddles Into India's Internal Affairs Over Loudspeakers

Gripped with social unrest and the embarrassing condemnation of PM Shehbaz Sharif by his own citizens besmirching sacred Medina, Pakistan on Tuesday meddled into India's internal affairs by wading into the loudspeaker row in Karnataka. Releasing a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar 'condemned' incidents involving the playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers to counter the Azaan. Citing the action taken by Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, Pakistan claimed that a new level of 'religious radicalism' was being observed in the BJP-ruled India.

"It is also noted with deep regret that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques across various states in India under the pretext of ensuring communal harmony. The othering of Muslims in India and exclusionary policies aimed at denying their fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, only expose the deep-seated anti-Muslim prejudices in the Indian state and society," the statement claimed.

Pakistan raises 'minority rights' in India, own social fabric in tatters

Calling the Indian government to 'transparently investigate incidents of violence against minorities', Pakistan stated that 'India must ensure the safety, security and well-being of minorities'. "Pakistan also calls on the international community to take note of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, and play its due role in ensuring the religious freedom and safety of the beleaguered Muslim community residing in India," it said.

The country's brazen attempt to school India on minority rights comes at a time when its own social fabric is in tatters, and its violations are glaring and blatant. The country has not only failed to protect the diminishing religious minorities residing in its territory but also remains in denial when attacks against minorities are reported from its soil.

In the last few years, Pakistan has seen horrific communal incidents, including the shocking attack on Nankana Sahib and nearby residences of Sikhs by a mob of 400 locals. There have also been regular reports of forced conversions of Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Meanwhile, in an unbiased order, the Karnataka Government has ordered a complete ban on all loudspeakers between 10 PM to 6 AM with immediate effect following the buildings of the Supreme Court. The state government in a circular said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from designated authorities. All religious sites and users of loudspeakers have been asked to obtain written permission within 15 days.