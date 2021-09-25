Coming to the defence of the Taliban once again, Pakistan PM Imran Khan urged the global community to "strengthen" the new government in Afghanistan. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, he warned that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for terrorist organisations if the world refuses to provide aid to the war-torn country. Stressing the need to incentivise the Taliban to ensure that they abide by the promises which it made after seizing power in Afghanistan, he claimed that this was in the people's interest.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "According to the UN, half the people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable. And by next year, almost 90% of the people in Afghanistan will go below the poverty line. There is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead. This will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but it will have repercussions everywhere."

"We must strengthen the present government, stabilise it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan. What have the Taliban promised? They will respect human rights, they will have an inclusive government, they will not allow the soil to be used by terrorists and they have given amnesty. If the world community incentivizes them, encourages them to walk the talk, it will be a win-win situation for everyone," he added.

"Strengthening the current Afghan government for the sake of people of Afghanistan is the only way forward,"



Pakistan's support for the Taliban

Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named as the Defence Minister.

Pakistan's nefarious role in the war-torn nation was exposed in Panjshir where its military's drones and helicopters aided the terrorist group to capture the province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Moreover, Faiz Hameed's publicised visit to Kabul at the height of the Panjshir battle raised concerns about his country's hold on the Taliban. Despite facing a backlash on September 8, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement asserting that the newly announced Taliban Cabinet would ensure that the urgent needs of people are addressed.