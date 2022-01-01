Taliban Stops Pakistan From Erecting Barbed-wire Fences In Nimroz Region

Pakistani military personnel who reportedly wanted to build their outpost on Afghanistan soil was stopped by Taliban's local affiliates in country's Afghanistan's western Nimroz province. According to the ANI report citing local media, the Pakistani military went up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan's in Chahar Burjak district and wanted to build check posts. Pakistan has not commented on the matter so far. Taliban has stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in the Nimroz region.

This comes a week after the Taliban's provincial head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) destroyed the barbed wire of the Pakistani military in eastern Nangarhar province and warned them of repercussions in case they build fences on Afghan soil.The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometres of Durand Line which has always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line, according to Khaama Press.

Pakistan Forces & Taliban clash in massive border war

Last week, Republic Media Network had got access to exclusive visuals of the Pakistani army and the Taliban's clashes along the Durand Line, triggering speculation that their ties could severe in near future. According to footage, the armed exchanges first began in afternoon in Kunar Province and have continued since then. Notably, Pakistan and the Taliban have been in disagreement regarding the sanctity of the 2,640-kilometre-long border for decades and have clashed multiple times in the past.

Taliban on Saturday, Dec. 25 warned Pakistan of a similar response after the Islamabad military launched shell mortars on Afghanistan in the Chogam area of Shiltan district in Kunar, the local Afghan media Tolo News reported. At least one civilian was injured and the attack inflicted large-scale financial damage on the Afghan side. In a dire warning to the Imran Khan government, a top military commander of the Taliban earlier yesterday stressed that the Afghan side was ready to give the same response if attacks by the Pakistani military did not cease. He then warned Islamabad to refrain from firing artillery on Kabul citing the consequences.

(With ANI inputs)