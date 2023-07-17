Dacoits Attack Temple In Pakistan With Rocket Launchers Over Seema's PUBG Love Tale

A Hindu temple was attacked with rocket launchers by miscreants in the Southern Sindh Province of Pakistan on July 16, in the second such incident of vandalism of the worship place belonging to a minority community within two days, officials said. The attack is said to be in retaliation to Seema Haider Jakhrani's PUBG love tale that has sparked outrage in Pakistan.

The miscreants attacked the small temple and the adjoining homes belonging to the minority community in Sindh’s Kashmore. The miscreants fired indiscriminately at the temple built by the local Hindu community, prompting a police force led by Kashmore SSP Irfan Sammo to reach the spot. The incident reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station.

Sammo found that rocket launchers have damaged the temple, which was closed during the incident. He stated that the miscreants fled the location on the arrival of police forces. "We are conducting search operations in the area," he added.

Miscreant takes responsibility for attack

Bandit Abdul Malik Jagirani has taken responsibility for the rocket launcher attack on the temple in Sindh's Kashmore region. The accused in a purported video said, "The purpose of recording this video is the recovery of Seema. If Seema is not handed over to us, any temple wouldn't be safe in Pakistan. Yesterday night I fired on a Temple and will do this in future as well."

Seema Haider Jakhrani's PUBG love tale has sparked an uproar in Pakistan. In retaliation, the dacoits in the Kashmore and Ghotki riverine districts allegedly vowed to target Hindu sites of worship and community members.

Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, fled to India to live with a Hindu man whom she met and fell in love with while playing PUBG in 2019, an online game now facing a ban in India.

The Uttar Pradesh Police claimed that Seema (30) and Sachin Meena (22) lived in Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he owned a supply shop. While Seema was detained for unlawfully entering India without a visa card, Sachin was held for harbouring illegal migrants. Recently, the couple was freed from jail.

Attack on minority group

A 150-year-old Hindu temple situated in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar was demolished on Friday (July 14) when there was no electricity in the locality. The bulldozers and diggers arrived at the location to raze out the temple premises. While they razed the inside structure of the temple, the outer walls and the main gate remained intact.