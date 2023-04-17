Terrorism In Pakistan: Over 850 Victims In First 3 Months Of 2023

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in a report has stated that at least 854 people died or suffered injuries in terrorist incidents and anti-terrorist operations in the first three months of 2023, which is less than half of the number of casualties recorded in 2022.

Security forces target of terror attacks

Pakistan is currently experiencing a full-fledged internal conflict, and the increase in the number of victims of terrorist strikes shows how serious the problem is. Over the period of January to March, there were 219 terrorist acts and counter-terrorism operations that resulted in 358 fatalities and 496 injuries. The majority of deaths, according to the study, have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad.

January was extraordinarily deadly for the security forces, with the second-highest number of security personnel fatalities in a single month, trailing only July 2014 with 118 fatalities. Statistics from the think-tank show that fewer civilians are dying in terrorist attacks, and security forces are now the major targets of these attacks. The number of deaths among security and government personnel has nearly doubled since the first quarter of last year.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) the involved in majority of attacks

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has received the majority of media attention. But according to the news story, the statistics show that a lot more terrorist groups have started functioning in the last two years. The new information simply serves to highlight how this problem will require a comprehensive strategy.

Islamabad has paid a high price as a result of its previous policy and legal disasters in cooperating with terror groups and providing them with a haven. The Nation reported that Pakistan's military leadership was correct to call for a collective strategy to combat terrorism that incorporates the entire country and the government.