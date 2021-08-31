Turkey Strikes Agreement With Taliban To Safeguard Kabul Airport, Says Pakistan Senator

Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday disclosed that a strategic agreement has been reached between Taliban and Turkey which would oblige Turkish troops to take over the security of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport. Soon after US President Joe Biden announced the troop pullout deadline, Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan proposed to protect Afghanistan’s most crucial airport and other pivotal areas. However, the stance appeared to dwindle following last week’s airport explosions. "Let's say you took over the security but how would we explain to the world if another bloodbath takes place there? It's not an easy job,” he was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

However, speaking to The Nation Senator, Syed touted that “well trained and skilled” personnel were required to run the airport in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover and that Ankara had the capability to do it. "US forces will be leaving by August 31, therefore to run Kabul Airport and manage its proper security, there has to be a well-trained multi-skilled team which performs this heavy task." He further said that the Turkish military has the capability to do this which is why they had negotiated these things with the Taliban.

He also said that the formation of an early, inclusive Taliban government was crucial to the region’s stability and security. Welcoming the assurance given by the Taliban on Afghanistan would not be turned into a terror base, the Pakistani lawmaker asserted that Pakistan has to protect its national interests, specifically in the field of safety and security.

'Ready to co-operate'

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was ready for any kind of assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan but would maintain a 'cautious' approach in doing so. After his return from Montenegro on Sunday, Erdogan told the media that his country was ready to assist Afghanistan in the short term, but it was important for the Taliban to first display what kind of government they want to form, and what their attitude towards the 40 million population will be.

“As Turkey, our objective is that Afghanistan should quickly recover. The Afghan people can no longer bear such a burden. It has a population of around 40 million and is a huge country. We are ready to give all kinds of support for Afghanistan’s unity and solidarity. As long as we see that approach in this sense from Afghanistan,"he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet News .

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)