US President Joe Biden Labels Pakistan As 'one Of The Most Dangerous Nations In The World'

In a major setback for Islamabad, US President Joe Biden has branded Pakistan as one of the "most dangerous country" in the world, noting the nation has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. "This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden at the Democratic party event on Friday. Further, he maintained there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

"Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?," questioned Biden.

So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there are also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," said POTUS.

Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to advancing ties with the US. His remarks also come at a time when Pakistan's tribal regions are witnesssing a series of terrorist attacks. According to multiple Pakistani media reports, Swat-- the 15th-largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province-- has witnessed several attacks on civilians in the past few months, including the recent attack on a school van wherein the driver was killed and two students were seriously injured. As per the report of Dawn, more than a thousand people joined the protest against its own government and demanded peace in the region.

Biden administration underlines threats posed by China & Russia

Recently, the Biden administration released the Congress-mandated key policy document, which underled the threat posed to the US by both China and Russia. Biden's new national security strategy (NSS) report dubbed Beijing as the most potential long-term competitor for the US but called Moscow an immediate and disruptive threat to the country. It claimed that China not only wants to increase its nuke capabilities but also intends to reshape international boundaries through different channels such as economic, diplomatic, military and technological power.

Image: AP