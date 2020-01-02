MASSIVE: US Warns Its Air Carriers To Avoid Pakistan Airspace Over Threat Of Attacks

In a severe blow to Pakistan, its ally US on Thursday has issued a security advisor to its air carriers (Commercial & US) to exercise caution while flying in Pakistan airspace due to terrorist activity. The advisory states that those 'planning to fly in, out of, within or above Pakistan airspace' must review its current security information. Moreover, the advisory warned that US civil aviation may be attacked by Pakistani militants.

The advisory states," There continues to be a risk to US civil aviation from attacks against airports and aircraft, particularly at low altitudes. The ongoing presence of extremists/militant elements operating in Pakistan pose a continued risk to US civil aviation from small arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire which could occur with little or no warning". The advisory is applicable to all US carriers and commercial operators, except operators who are foreign.

Earlier on December 31, a think-tank reported that nearly 370 terror attacks were caused in Pakistan in 2019 which has resulted in 518 fatalities. "Nearly 370 terror attacks were reported during 2019 that left 518 persons dead in the country," the report said, adding that the civilian fatalities declined by about 36 percent. Only two militant outfits -- the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter groups and the Islamic State (IS) -- claimed responsibility for 12 and one attacks respectively.

In November, reports stated that Pakistan may remain on the Financial Action Task Force's Grey List beyond February 2020 for money laundering and terror financing due to its "risk profile". Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea. The FATF retained Pakistan on the Grey List and warned the country of action for its failure in combating money laundering and terror financing in October.

