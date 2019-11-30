VIRAL: Pakistan's Cat-filter Minister Dons Economist's Hat; Confuses Everyone

In a ridiculous attempt to elucidate the country's economy, a Pakistani politician from Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that the US dollar hike was in fact, beneficial for Pakistan. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defended Pakistan's withering economy in a bizarre explanation on a local news channel. He claimed that people with limited knowledge fail to acknowledge the benefits of the US dollar hike, referring to the concerns of a waning economy.

"We have an edge over the rising dollar rate (in Pakistan) because its cost has increased by Pak Rs 3 billion and we can save up to Pak Rs 3.75 billion since Pakistan has to pay back in rupees, not in dollar, therefore, we do not have to spend anything from our pockets," Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told the news channel.

Cat-filter Pakistan politician

Earlier in June, the Pakistani politician Shaukat Ali Yousafzai had triggered a laughing riot on social media after he addressed an official press brief, with a cat filter on his face. Photos of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly had taken social media by storm, subsequent to which, the Pakistani government released a statement to defend the action.

Pertaining to the country's economy, the Pakistani Opposition has claimed that half a million people in the country have already lost their jobs amid the economic crisis. To save his face, Imran Khan has also been turning to China and the Middle Eastern countries to assist the country's cash-strapped economy. The Pakistan PM was also seen chauffering the monarchs of the Middle East this year, during their visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan on June 23 received Emir of Qatar in Islamabad during his two-day visit to Pakistan. However, this was not the first time that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has gone out of his way to chauffeur Arab monarch, as a similar incident was recorded back in February when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was on a bilateral visit to Pakistan, wherein he chauffeured the Saudi Crown Prince to his official residence on arrival.

