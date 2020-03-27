WATCH: Pak PM Imran Khan Inspects Coronavirus Protective Suits Donated By Chinese Company

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on March 26 inspected one of the 15000 protective suits donated by a Chinese company in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The donation was made by China to Pakistani doctors and paramedics facing a shortage of emergency supplies.

PM @ImranKhanPTI inspected one of 15000 protective suits donated by a #Chinese company on Thursday for #Pakistani doctors & paramedics facing a shortage of emergency medical supplies while dealing with a surge in #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/TxXYvrEcV0 — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) March 26, 2020

In the thick of a global outbreak, Pakistan confirmed 1193 positive Coronavirus cases, and 9 deaths on Friday morning with--421 cases in Sindh province, 25 in Islamabad, 123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 408 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan and 85 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

