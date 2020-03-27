The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: Pak PM Imran Khan Inspects Coronavirus Protective Suits Donated By Chinese Company

Pakistan News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on March 26 inspected one of the 15000 protective suits donated by a Chinese company in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on March 26 inspected one of the 15000 protective suits donated by a Chinese company in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.  The donation was made by China to Pakistani doctors and paramedics facing a shortage of emergency supplies. 

READ| Pakistan Opposition netas walk out of Coronavirus meet after Imran Khan walks out on them 

In the thick of a global outbreak, Pakistan confirmed 1193 positive Coronavirus cases, and 9 deaths on Friday  morning with--421 cases in Sindh province, 25 in Islamabad, 123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 408 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan and 85 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

READ| Coronavirus: Imran Khan refuses complete lockdown, says 'Situation not similar to Italy'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
US SURPASSES CHINA IN COVID19 CASES
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19
COVID-19 PATIENT IN PUNJAB RECOVERS