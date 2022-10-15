'When Has Pak Shown Aggression?' Imran Khan Lambasts Biden Over 'dangerous Nation' Remark

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at US President Joe Biden for calling Pakistan "one of the most dangerous countries" in the world. At the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles, California Biden, in a most vocal attack on Pakistan yet, denounced Islamabad's nuclear arsenal stockpiling, saying that it is done "without any cohesion”. Biden made the scathing comment as he spoke about Washington's Foreign Policies with respect to China and Russia.

Reacting to Biden's rhetoric of Pakistan as the "most dangerous nation" in the world, the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan asked in a Twitter post: "On what information has the POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems?"

‘Is this reset of relation with US?’ Khan asks Biden

Khan traded barbs at Biden, saying that it is the United States that has been "involved in wars" worldwide. "When has Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation?" Khan then went on, adding that Biden's statement shows a "total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of 'reset of relations with the US?" he asked, "Is this the 'reset'? This government has broken all records for incompetence." The ex-Pakistan Prime Minister undermined the credibility of the sitting Shehbaz Sharif administration in his series of tweets.

"My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and with NRO2 for themselves, is giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising our national security," said Khan. he was referring to ruling coalition government leaders' waiver of corruption cases worth billions of Pakistani rupees. The NRO is the 'National Reconciliation Ordinance' introduced by then Pakistan's dictator Gen Musharraf in collaboration with the Pakistan Peoples Party in 2007 that gives leeway to Islamabad's politicians registered against them in court on political grounds. The PTI leader has often derided the Pakistan government, whom he labels as the "criminal jokes" for exploiting the NRO-2 that he said has been handed to the country's criminals and thieves.

While Imran Khan refuted Biden's standing on Pakistan's nuclear arsenal and its threat, the Arms Control Association (ACA) report claims that neighbouring Pakistan has developed nuclear weapons rampantly, and is believed to possess an arsenal of about 165 nuclear warheads, as of 2022."Pakistan is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country and developing new delivery systems, including the development of the sea-based leg of a nuclear triad and speculated development of an ICBM. Pakistan’s nuclear program has largely been driven by its regional rivalry with India," ACA says.