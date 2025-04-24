Pakistan PM Chairs Security Meeting After India Vows to Retaliate, Picture Shows Half Seats Empty

New Delhi: As India launched a series of tough retaliatory steps after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan rushed to hold a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Thursday. But instead of the agenda, what caught everyone’s attention was the picture from the meeting, half the chairs were empty.

Seated at the centre in a blue suit, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the meeting, but the visible absence of top officials raised questions.

According to Pakistani media, the NSC is usually called when major national security matters are on the table. But this time, the optics of a half-attended meeting have only added to the perception of confusion in Pakistan’s top leadership circles.

India Tightens Grip After Pahalgam Attack

The Pakistan meeting came just hours after India began tightening diplomatic and strategic levers in response to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. New Delhi has:

- Suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty,

- Shut the Attari Integrated Check Post, and

- Cancelled Pakistan’s access to the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

All SVES visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been cancelled. They have been given 48 hours to leave India.

Diplomatic Presence Cut by Half

In another significant move, India has capped the number of staff at both countries’ diplomatic missions to 30 personnel each, down from the current 55. The new cap will be enforced from May 1.

This is the second time India has scaled down diplomatic presence with Pakistan. The first was in 2020 after the Pulwama terror attack.

Modi’s Message: Will Hunt Them Down

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a direct warning to those behind the Pahalgam attack and their backers across the border.

“From the land of Bihar, I say India will hunt down every terrorist and conspirator. They will be punished in a way they cannot even imagine,” Modi said.