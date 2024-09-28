sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • India must Reverse...': Pakistan PM Raises Article 370, Kashmir Issue in UN General Assembly Address

Published 09:32 IST, September 28th 2024

India must Reverse...': Pakistan PM Raises Article 370, Kashmir Issue in UN General Assembly Address

PM Sharif spoke at length about Kashmir saying that “similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in UNGA, New York | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:32 IST, September 28th 2024