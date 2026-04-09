White House 'Signed Off' On Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Ceasefire Plea Post On X Before 'Draft' Gaffe

New Delhi: While it appeared to be a desperate, last-minute public plea to avert global conflict, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s social media post on Wednesday requesting a two-week extension on President Trump’s Iran deadline was actually a pre-coordinated diplomatic "off-ramp" cleared by the White House, stated reports.

A choreographed crisis?

On Wednesday afternoon, as the 8 pm deadline for U.S. military action against Tehran approached, Prime Minister Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge both sides towards a ceasefire. Adopting what observers called "Trumpian parlance," Sharif claimed diplomacy was progressing “steadily, strongly and powerfully” and formally requested that the US President grant a two-week reprieve.

While the post looked like an external push for peace, sources briefed on the matter reveal that the White House had seen and signed off on the statement before it was ever posted.

The coordination suggests that behind the scenes, both Washington and Islamabad were actively seeking a way to de-escalate even as President Trump publicly threatened to wipe out "Iranian civilization."

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The ‘draft’ blunder

The illusion of a spontaneous plea however was briefly shattered when the Pakistani Prime Minister’s account initially shared the message with a telling header: “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

The clerical error triggered a wave of social media speculation that the White House may have even drafted the message themselves.

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A White House official later denied that Mr. Trump wrote the statement, though the "draft" tag remained a source of embarrassment for the Pakistani Embassy, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ‘double-sided’ ceasefire

Despite the social media gaffe, the diplomatic theater achieved its goal. Only hours later, President Trump cited his conversations with Sharif and Pakistani military leadership as the reason for his decision to suspend planned strikes.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif... I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump announced.