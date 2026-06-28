Pakistan's Accountability Crisis Deepens As Audit Flags Massive Financial Violations

Islamabad, Pakistan: A comprehensive audit report by Pakistan's Auditor General has uncovered extensive financial irregularities, procedural violations and weak oversight across multiple federal ministries, with the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control emerging as the most scrutinised institution.

The ministry recorded 65 audit observations, the highest among all federal entities reviewed, highlighting persistent concerns over governance and financial accountability, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the audit identified several cases involving unrecovered government dues. These included PKR 22 million in renewal fees and penalties linked to no objection certificates for armoured vehicles and another PKR 27 million owed by private security firms.

Auditors also found that PKR 56 million collected from over 3,400 arms licences had not been deposited into the national treasury, while the conversion of manual arms licences into digital records raised questions due to inconsistencies involving prohibited-bore weapons. The report further criticised the Islamabad administration for revising driving licence fees without obtaining approval from the Finance Division.

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It also questioned the absence of the ICT Consolidated Fund and raised objections over the appointment of the Islamabad Chief Commissioner without presidential approval, although the ministry maintained that the appointment followed established procedures.

Auditors also flagged a PKR 40 million UNICEF-funded child labour survey after officials failed to provide financial records, bank statements or expenditure details for verification. While authorities stated that the Punjab Bureau of Statistics managed the funds under UNICEF guidelines, auditors said no documentary evidence was presented to support the claim, as highlighted by Dawn.

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The report additionally highlighted the issuance of stamp papers worth PKR 290 million to cancelled vendors, along with concerns over land record computerisation, mutation fees, road challan recoveries and appointments in several institutions, including the Frontier Corps, Pakistan Rangers, National Police Foundation and ICT Police.