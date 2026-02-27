Pakistan's Airstrike Madness Hits Innocent Civilians Again In Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, After Afghanistan's Counterattack

Islamabad: Following the Afghan Forces' massive counterattack, Pakistan has launched airstrikes in multiple Afghan cities, targeting military installations of the Taliban regime. According to reports, multiple explosions were reported in Kabul, with the Taliban accusing Pakistan of striking areas in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. The Pakistani aggression comes hours after Afghanistan's cross-border retaliation, following Pakistan's unprovoked airstrikes on civilians and residential areas.

The strikes hit Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, with Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claiming no casualties. Mujahid accused Pakistan of cowardly targeting Afghan areas, vowing retaliation. "The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties," he said in a post on X.

Afghanistan retaliated with attacks across the border, claiming to have captured over a dozen Pakistani army posts. Mujahid said, "In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line".

Earlier, Afghanistan retaliated for Sunday's Pakistani airstrikes, capturing over a dozen Pakistani army posts along the Durand Line. The Taliban claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, 23 bodies recovered, and several captured. Pakistan disputed the claims, reporting 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded, and 36 Afghan fighters dead.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated Pakistan's strong response to the firing, defending its territory. Prime Minister's spokesperson Mosharraf Ali Zaidi denied that Pakistani soldiers were captured as the casualty figures couldn't be verified, with both sides reporting differing numbers.

The Durand Line, unrecognised by Afghanistan, remains a flashpoint. Tensions escalate amid competing claims, with neither side providing verifiable details.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions Escalate

Afghanistan and Pakistan are on high alert, with tensions escalating after a series of cross-border strikes and retaliatory attacks, with both sides reporting differing casualty figures and accusations of unprovoked aggression. The analysts have cautioned the two countries against aggression as they are on the brink of war. Pakistan's latest airstrikes on various cities of Afghanistan have further escalated the tensions. Afghanistan's Taliban government have condemned the strikes, vowing retaliation. Pakistan accused Afghanistan of harbouring militants, a claim Kabul denies.

Afghanistan's Retaliatory Action Shakes Pakistan

Earlier, Afghanistan launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts, claiming to capture at least 17 military posts, killing around 55 soldiers and capturing at least 13 others. Hours after the Afghan Forces' action, Pakistan responded with airstrikes, targeting Taliban military installations. The Taliban vowed further retaliation, escalating tensions.