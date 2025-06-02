Pakistan's Karachi Jolted With Three Low-Intensity Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Residents of Karachi experienced a series of three low-intensity earthquakes within 24 hours, causing concern but no reported damage or casualties.

Karachi Jolted With Three Low-Intensity Earthquakes in 24 Hours

The first tremor, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, struck Gadap Town at 1:05 AM on Monday. This was followed by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake at the same location. Later in the morning, another 3.2-magnitude quake hit Quaidabad, marking the third tremor in a single day.

Karachi Earthquake Video

The tremors were felt in Khokhrapar, Malir, Landhi, Future Mor, Gul Ahmed, and Hospital Chowrangi, where residents stepped outside in fear. No structural damage or loss of life has been reported.

Seismic Activity in Pakistan