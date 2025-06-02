Republic World
  • Pakistan's Karachi Jolted With Three Low-Intensity Earthquakes in 24 Hours

Updated 2 June 2025 at 15:34 IST

Pakistan's Karachi Jolted With Three Low-Intensity Earthquakes in 24 Hours

The first tremor, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, struck Gadap Town at 1:05 AM on Monday. This was followed by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake at the same location. Later in the morning, another 3.2-magnitude quake hit Quaidabad.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Earthquake in Pakistan's Karachi | Image: X

Residents of Karachi experienced a series of three low-intensity earthquakes within 24 hours, causing concern but no reported damage or casualties.

The first tremor, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, struck Gadap Town at 1:05 AM on Monday. This was followed by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake at the same location. Later in the morning, another 3.2-magnitude quake hit Quaidabad, marking the third tremor in a single day.

Karachi Earthquake Video  

The tremors were felt in Khokhrapar, Malir, Landhi, Future Mor, Gul Ahmed, and Hospital Chowrangi, where residents stepped outside in fear. No structural damage or loss of life has been reported.

Seismic Activity in Pakistan

Pakistan sits on three major tectonic plates—the Arabian, Euro-Asian, and Indian plates—making it prone to earthquakes. Experts suggest that low-intensity tremors help release accumulated energy, potentially preventing larger earthquakes.

Published 2 June 2025 at 15:34 IST