Pakistan's Murid Airbase Command Building 'Razed' Months after Operation Sindoor as Repair Works Fail

New Delhi: Months after India hit Pakistan’s Murid airbase in an airstrike during Operation Sindoor, it has now been reported that a building believed to be a command-and-control centre has been razed. As per reports, prolonged efforts to repair the facility have failed.

According to satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon, the latest visuals depict exposed ground and scattered debris instead of the structure. Symon said that the visuals suggest the building’s structure was severely compromised, and so authorities were forced to raze it altogether.

The Airstrikes in Pakistan

The Murid airbase in Pakistan was among the several such targets hit by the Indian Air Force on May 10, 2025. The strikes took place between 2 am and 5 am. Following these strikes, Pakistan agreed to move towards a ceasefire.

Reports indicate that the facility in Murid may have been used as a command centre for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Following the airstrikes, satellite images showed damage to the roof of the building.

Repair Works at the Facility

After the attack, satellite pictures of the Murid airbase showed the damaged section covered up with tarpaulins, which pointed at ongoing restoration work.

