Pakistan's PM Finally Found Real Boss: Shahbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled For Saying 'Asim Munir Is In Charge'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has found himself at the receiving end of widespread criticism and epic trolling on social media as he lavished praise on Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. Shahbaz Sharif's recent comments suggesting that Asim Munir is in charge, led him to heavy trolling by netizens, with many questioning his own status in Pakistan. His remarks have also triggered a debate, with many questioning the Prime Minister's own role and authority.

The Pakistani prime minister, in his recent statement, described Munir as the “pride and son of the nation”, claiming that the Army Chief had planned the war with great courage and wisdom after India's Operation Sindoor. Sharif further added that he was a personal witness to Munir's strategic planning and credited both the Army Chief and the Air Chief for becoming the “apple of the nation's eye”. It was during the time that he deemed Munir in charge, tossing his himself into the trollers net.

Shahbaz Sharif's Copycat Approach

The controversy comes on the heels of Sharif's visit to a location claimed to be a military base in Sialkot, where he was seen attempting to emulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's style. The visit, which was meant to showcase the Prime Minister's support for the armed forces, was criticised for its perceived insincerity. Many observers pointed out that Sharif's actions seemed like a blatant attempt to copy PM Modi's style, rather than a genuine expression of support for the military.

To add to his embarrassment, Sharif also shared photos from his visit that ultimately prompted the trollers to poke fun at the prime minister, saying that the location seemed to be taken in a farming area or a rural setting. The netizens pointed out that the photos did not seem to be from any military or air base. Given the recent damage to Pakistan's airbases and military bases after India's Operation Sindoor, several users questioned whether Pakistan was left with any functional air bases or military installations.

Sharif's Comments Led To Trolling

During his recent remarks, Sharif said, "General Syed Asim Munir planned the entire war with great courage and wisdom, I am a personal witness to this, the Army Chief is the pride and son of the nation, the Army Chief and the Air Chief have become the apple of the nation's eye." While the comments were meant to praise the Army Chief, his statement saying, Asim Munir is in charge, has instead led him to a widespread ridicule.

Social media users have been quick to point out the perceived implication of Sharif's comments, with many poking fun at the idea that the Army Chief is in charge, rather than the Prime Minister himself. "Is Shahbaz Sharif just a figurehead?" one user asked. Another user quipped, "Looks like the real power lies with General Asim Munir, not the PM." His remark started trending on the social media, with users sharing memes and jokes about the Prime Minister's comments.

One user also questioned Sharif's praise for Munir, saying, "Is this a scripted drama or a genuine appreciation?" Another user said, "It seems like the Prime Minister is trying to win a award for best supporting actor."

The social media users also ridiculed Sharif's photos, which didn't appear to be from any airbase or military installations, asking if he had gone to meet the army in a farming area. "Look at the condition of Pakistan," one user quipped. Another user said, "Is this the best Pakistan can do? Sharing photos of farming land and claiming it's a military base?"

What Social Media Users Said

- "Is Shahbaz Sharif trying to make us laugh? First, he says Asim Munir is in charge, and now he's sharing photos of a farm to claim it a military base," one user tweeted.

- "Shahbaz Sharif's visit to the 'military base' looks like a joke. I think he got lost on his way to the farm," second user tweeted.

- "What's next? Will Shahbaz Sharif start claiming that Pakistan's cricket team is made up of robots?" third user tweeted.

- "I'm starting to think that Shahbaz Sharif is not taking his job seriously. What's going on?" fourth user tweeted.

- "Shahbaz Sharif's comments on Asim Munir are a clear indication that the army chief is calling the shots. The PM is just a puppet," fifth user tweeted.

- "I'm loving the memes about Shahbaz Sharif's 'military base' visit. This is what happens when you try to fake it till you make it," sixth user tweeted.

- “Shahbaz Sharif needs to focus on solving the country's problems instead of trying to impress the army. The people are suffering, and he's busy sharing photos of Pakistan's misery,” seventh user tweeted.

Sharif's comments have also raised concerns about the blurring of lines between the civilian government and the military. Several observers have pointed out that the prime minister's remarks seem to be an attempt to curry favour with the military establishment, rather than a genuine expression of appreciation for the army chief's service.