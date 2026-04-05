Pakistan's Punctured Pride: Khawaja Asif Ridiculed For 2000 Km Delusional Kolkata Strike Threat As Ops Sindoor Anniversary Approaches

Sialkot: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has again made a mockery of the country by issuing a bizarre ultimatum to New Delhi, leaving military analysts scratching their heads. In another completely hollow threat, Khawaja Asif bragged that Islamabad would strike as far as Kolkata in any future confrontation. His comments followed warnings from India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that any Pakistani "misadventure" would invite a decisive response.

Speaking from the safety of his hometown, Sialkot, on Saturday, Asif appeared to have traded military reality for a fictional map, asserting that Pakistan’s reach now extends to West Bengal’s capital, nearly 2000 km away, despite his nation’s documented struggles with basic logistics and air superiority.

The experts have cautioned Asif from repeatedly making punctured threats, suggesting that he learn from Pakistan's past experiences with India's armed forces, who displayed their mighty military prowess during ‘Operation Sindoor’, leaving Pakistan's leadership looking vulnerable.

Khawaja Asif's Bluster Comes As ‘Operation Sindoor’ Anniversary Approaches

The Pakistani Defence Minister’s bluster comes at a particularly sensitive time, as the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’ approaches. In April 2025, following a barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched a crushing, tri-service response that dismantled Pakistan's front-line aggression. With the memory of Indian precision strikes and the comprehensive "bashing" of their tactical assets still fresh in the minds, Asif’s latest rhetoric is being viewed as a desperate attempt to salvage a fractured national ego.

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During his address, Asif spun to a tired script, alleging that India is planning a “false flag” operation using “detained Pakistanis” to justify an attack, without actually offering a shred of evidence. "If India tries to stage any drama this time, God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata," he proclaimed, while remaining oblivious to the fact that his military was soundly beaten across every domain, land, air, and sea, just 11 months ago.

The military analysts have pointed out the irony, saying that a minister whose forces were recently bottled up at the border is now claiming the ability to strike deep into India's eastern heartland.

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Further, the irony was compounded when Khwaja Asif touted Pakistan’s supposed role as a "mediator" in US-Iran negotiations. To claim the mantle of a regional peacemaker while simultaneously threatening to rain fire on a civilian metropolis of 15 million people suggested the level of strategic anxiety.