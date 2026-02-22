Pakistan's Strikes Afghanistan: At Least 20 Civilians Killed, Religious Seminary Among Targets

Kabul: At least 20 civilians were killed after the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) carried out a series of airstrikes across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, amid already escalating tensions between the two countries according to local media reports.

The airstrikes come in response to recent suicide bombings in Pakistan, including incidents at an Imam Bargah in Islamabad and attacks in Bajaur and Bannu, which Pakistan attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates. Islamabad claimed to have conclusive evidence that the attacks were orchestrated by militants acting on the directions of leadership based in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes come days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan would not hesitate to conduct air operations inside Afghanistan if cross-border militant attacks continued. In a recent interview, Asif reportedly said military options remained available and could be exercised if armed groups persisted in using Afghan territory to target Pakistan.

Madrassa Targeted Among Affected Areas

The strikes reportedly hit civilian residential areas in Ghani Khel and Garda Samia (Behsud) districts of Nangarhar province, with witnesses describing multiple explosions. Local sources also said a religious seminary, or madrassa, was targeted in Barmal district of Paktika province triggering apprehension regarding civilian casualties.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News, citing sources, reported that Pakistani fighter jets struck Barmal and Urgun districts in Paktika province as well as Khogyani, Behsud and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar. Additional airstrikes were also reported in Argun district of Paktika.

Pak Confirms Air Strikes

Pakistani media confirmed that Islamabad had conducted the strikes, saying they were aimed at alleged militant camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Geo News, reportedly cited Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, and said that seven camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP) were targeted. The ministry claimed the operation was carried out “with precision and accuracy” in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during Ramzan.

Despite Islamabad's claims that it repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, Pakistan itself has long faced international scrutiny for providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror outfits operating across the region. Pakistan said it expects the interim Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan. It also called on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement.

Pakistan’s military reportedly deployed F-16 fighter jets and JF-17 Thunder aircraft in Sunday’s operation, striking eight targets in total, including in Barmal district of Paktika province.

(With Agency Inputs)