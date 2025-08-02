'Pakistan Should Withdraw Its Forces Illegally Occupying Balochistan Before They Face Expulsion': Baloch Representative Mir Yar Baloch's Stern Warning

Balochistan representative, Mir Yar Baloch, announced on Saturday that Balochistan is preparing to celebrate its national Independence Day despite restrictions imposed by Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Baloch representative stated, "Balochistan is actively and enthusiastically preparing to celebrate its National Day of Independence on August 11. This day holds profound significance for the Baloch nation as a symbol of national independence."

Mir Yar Baloch, a writer and freelance journalist, used the hashtag "#BalochistanIsNotPakistan" in his post, asserting the independence of the province despite its administrative control by Pakistan.

‘Pak Imposed Section 144’

Baloch accused Pakistani authorities of attempting to suppress the rights of Balochistan's citizens by imposing Section 144 amid preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

"In an attempt to suppress these celebrations, the occupying Pakistani forces have imposed Section 144 for fifteen days, aiming to intimidate and silence millions of Baloch citizens through coercion and illegal notifications, which are rejected by the Baloch people," he stated.

"Around the world, every nation reserves the sovereign right to celebrate its independence. Similarly, the 60 million people of the Republic of Balochistan are neither legally nor morally bound to comply with unlawful directives from an occupying force that seeks to deny them this fundamental right," he added.

Final Warning: ‘Withdraw Forces Before They Face Expulsion’

Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Baloch voiced the concerns of the citizens and urged Pakistan to withdraw its forces from the region through diplomatic channels or face the expulsion of its soldiers, who are illegally occupying Balochistan. His statement also accused Pakistan of using state-sponsored terrorism to control the region.

"The people of Balochistan once again extend an opportunity for Pakistan to withdraw its forces peacefully from Baloch soil. Our preference remains a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the Balochistan issue. However, should Pakistan persist in its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, coercion, and military occupation, the Baloch nation will exercise its legitimate right to expel the 400,000 occupying troops stationed illegally in Balochistan."

"Any Pakistani military personnel, whether generals or soldiers, found guilty of war crimes in the Republic of Balochistan will be prosecuted under Baloch national law in accordance with international justice standards," he added.

'Pak’s Final Chance To Avoid Global Embarrassment'

He concluded by stating that Balochistan is giving Pakistan a final opportunity to relinquish administrative control over its territory.

"This is Pakistan’s final chance to avoid global embarrassment and the fate it suffered in 1971 during its disgraceful surrender in Dhaka. The path to peace remains open; Pakistan must choose it before history repeats itself," he said.