Pakistan Shuts Parts of Karachi, Lahore Airspace in May Over Security Concerns; Flights Rerouted

Islamabad: Pakistan ’s aviation authorities temporarily closed specific portions of airspace over Karachi and Lahore for four hours daily throughout May, citing security reasons, as per a report by ARY News.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing that designated sections within the Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions (FIRs) would remain shut from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM every day, starting May 1 through May 31.

According to aviation sources, “the decision was taken due to security reasons.” Officials did not elaborate further on the nature of the threat or risk involved.

Despite the closure, commercial flight operations were not suspended, the NOTAM clarified.

Flights were rerouted via alternative corridors, and air traffic controllers were instructed to guide aircraft accordingly to maintain uninterrupted movement.

The airspace shutdown was expected to affect both domestic and international flight paths crossing through the restricted zones. Airlines were instructed in advance to adjust their flight plans to avoid delays or operational disruptions.

This is not the first time Pakistan has imposed temporary airspace restrictions. In the past, similar decisions were made in response to military exercises, political tensions, or security alerts.