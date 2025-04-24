Nervous Pakistan Suspends 1972 Simla Agreement As India Prepares to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), confirmed the suspension of the Simla Agreement along with a set of other countermeasures. | Image: File photo

Simla Agreement Suspended: Pakistan has officially announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement, a peace treaty that has governed the relationship between India and Pakistan since the aftermath of the 1971 war. This decision comes as part of a series of retaliatory measures taken against India in response to New Delhi’s actions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left at least 26 people dead.

Key Retaliatory Measures Announced

In a statement, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), confirmed the suspension of the Simla Agreement along with a set of other countermeasures. These actions include:

Closure of the Wagah Border: The border between India and Pakistan, a crucial trade route, has been closed indefinitely, disrupting cross-border commerce.

Saarc Visa Exemptions Suspended: Pakistan has revoked the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Indian citizens, a move that will impact travel within the region for Indian nationals.

Expulsion of Indian Military Diplomats: Indian military diplomats have been declared persona non grata and must leave Pakistan.

Scaling Down of Indian Diplomatic Presence: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff by April 30.

Simla Agreement: A Peace Treaty in Jeopardy

Signed in 1972 after the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Simla Agreement was a landmark treaty that established the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, divided the region between India and Pakistan, and outlined the return of prisoners of war. It also committed both nations to resolve future disputes through direct bilateral talks.

Now, Pakistan’s suspension of this critical agreement raises concerns about the future of the LoC and the already fragile peace between the two nations.

Pakistan Denies Involvement in Pahalgam Attack

While Pakistan has strongly condemned the tragic Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, it continues to deny any involvement.

The attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, has been claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group.

Pakistan Warns India Over Indus Waters Treaty

The NSC also issued a firm warning in response to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty a bilateral agreement that has been in place since 1960. Pakistan has condemned this suspension, calling it an “act of war” and warning India of serious consequences if the treaty’s provisions are violated. Pakistan declared its “vehement rejection” of India’s move.

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Response to Pahalgam Attack