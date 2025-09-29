Pakistan Threatens Taliban With Force, Vows to 'Speak the Language of Bullets' if Border Peace Talks Fail

Pakistan has warned the Taliban that if continuing border security negotiations fail, it will respond with force, citing the threat of terrorism to stability, investment, and regional peace. Talal Chaudhry, Pakistan's State Minister for the Interior, has threatened to use "the language of bullets" in response to any failure to halt cross-border terrorism through talks with the Taliban.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Chaudhry said that the nation's greatest problem is terrorism. He said that continued operations in Pakistan's troubled regions would maintain internal stability and foster an atmosphere that would attract foreign investment.

The minister claimed that Afghan nationals made up over 80% of the insurgents engaged in recent strikes within Pakistan. In order to stop infiltration, he claimed, tougher border control measures were being contemplated. Chaudhry emphasised that Pakistan was committed to eradicating all security risks, stating that security and stability were necessary conditions for progress.

Those who only comprehend "the language of bullets" would be dealt with appropriately, he said. According to Khaama Press, there have been nearly weekly reports of soldiers, police officers, and civilians being murdered in militant attacks and explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal provinces in recent months.

The subject was also brought up by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his speech to the UN General Assembly, who claimed that Pakistan is still dealing with "externally sponsored terrorism" that poses a significant threat to national security. He called on the world to work together to combat the threat.

According to analysts, Pakistan's tougher posture is a reflection of its mounting dissatisfaction with cross-border violence and Kabul's lack of substantive response. They caution that if positive action is not taken, the violence may worsen and destabilise the entire area.