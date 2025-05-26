Pakistan Uses Chinese Drill Photo to 'Celebrate' 'Op Bunyan' Against India, Internet Roasts Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, the internet is roasting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for using a photo from a 2019 Chinese military drill to “celebrate” its Operation Bunyan al-Marsus against India.

The photo circulating on social media platforms shows Prime Minister Sharif and General Asim Munir proudly holding the framed image during a celebratory event.

According to reports, the edited portrait was gifted by Sharif to Munir during a high-profile dinner meant to honor the Pakistani military’s patriotic spirit and "indomitable will."

The dinner was reportedly attended by top Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Social media users had a field day mocking the leadership for using photo-editing tools to falsely present the image as a memento from their Operation Bunyan al-Marsus against India.

Netizens soon dug up the original photo from the 2019 Chinese drill, pointing out the uncanny similarities between the two images.

This revelation has raised serious questions about the authenticity of Pakistan’s claims regarding Operation Bunyan al-Marsus and cast fresh doubt on the credibility of its military.

Pakistan’s military and political leadership have repeatedly come under fire online for promoting misleading narratives regarding their military operations against India. Netizens have repeatedly debunked their false claims by presenting substantial evidence that exposes their lies.

As of now, the Pakistani leadership has not issued any clarification regarding the controversial photo.