Pak Woman Seema Haider's Ex-Husband Seeks Indian Govt's Help to Reunite With Children

Karachi: The first husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India with her four children in 2023 to be with her online lover, has urged the Indian government to help him meet with his children and grant him custody.

Seema, 32, originally from Jacobabad in Sindh province, left her home in Karachi in May 2023. She traveled to India via Nepal with her children to live with Sachin Meena, a 27-year-old Indian national she reportedly married. The two had connected in 2019 through the online game PUBG. Their story made headlines in July 2023 when Indian authorities discovered Seema living with Sachin in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Both Seema and Sachin were arrested in July 2023—Seema for illegal entry into India and Sachin for harboring an illegal immigrant. They were later released on bail.

In a recent video message, Seema's first husband, Ghulam Haider, appealed to Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for "justice." Haider revealed that he has been working to secure custody of his children since late 2023 with assistance from renowned Pakistani lawyer and human rights advocate Ansar Burney. Burney confirmed in February last year that Haider had sought his help and had hired an Indian lawyer to initiate legal proceedings in Indian courts.

“After due process, we have hired an Indian lawyer, Ali Momin, and have sent the power of attorney to start legal proceedings in Indian courts,” he had said.

It remains uncertain whether the case has been officially initiated.

In a video message, Haider stated, “The case has been pending in court for a year, and I haven’t seen my children since 2023." He appealed to Indian Minister S. Jaishankar, saying, “I urge you to provide me with justice.” Haider further claimed that his children are stranded in India due to their mother’s actions.

"She is trying to change their names and religion forcibly," he claimed.

Haider was working in Saudi Arabia when Seema fled to India through the UAE and Nepal. As of May 2023, all four of her children were under the age of 7.

In a previous interview with the BBC, Seema stated that she had embraced Hinduism and expressed her refusal to return to Pakistan. She also claimed that her children had converted to Hinduism.