  • PIA Plane Suffers Malfunction at Dubai Airport, Tyres Burst During Take-off

Published 13:37 IST, October 1st 2024

PIA Plane Suffers Malfunction at Dubai Airport, Tyres Burst During Take-off

PIA escaped a major accident when it suffered an engine malfunction and all of its tyres burst while averting take-off from the Dubai International Airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pak Government Planning to Sell Official Airlines to Pay off Loans
PIA escaped a major accident when it suffered an engine malfunction and all of its tyres burst while averting take-off from the Dubai International Airport. | Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
