Published 13:37 IST, October 1st 2024
PIA Plane Suffers Malfunction at Dubai Airport, Tyres Burst During Take-off
PIA escaped a major accident when it suffered an engine malfunction and all of its tyres burst while averting take-off from the Dubai International Airport.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PIA escaped a major accident when it suffered an engine malfunction and all of its tyres burst while averting take-off from the Dubai International Airport. | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:37 IST, October 1st 2024