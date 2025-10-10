Pakistani Lt Gen To Hold Press Conference As Kabul Hit By Suspected Pakistan Airstrikes

Kabul: Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, was rocked by multiple loud explosions on Thursday, with reports emerging that multiple locations were targeted in a suspected Pakistani airstrike. The blasts, which were heard in several areas, including Taimani, Wazir Akbar Khan, Khairkhana, and Sare e Naw, have left residents in a state of panic and fear. Multiple reports claimed that Kabul came under targeted attack by the Pakistani fighter jets, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the suspected Pakistani attack.

Amidst a panic-like situation in Kabul, multiple reports suggested that Pakistan's Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is set to address a press conference in Peshawar on Friday at 2.30 pm amidst the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Following the announcement, the experts believe the reports of suspected Pakistani jets attacking Kabul on Thursday night, resulting in multiple explosions in the Afghan capital, to be true.

Pakistani Taliban Leader Allegedly Attacked, Afghanistan Responds

According to reports, a Land Cruiser vehicle was targeted by Pakistani jet aircraft in Abdul Haq Square, Kabul city, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that Mufti Noor Wali, the leader of the Pakistani Taliban, was present in the vehicle. The Taliban has denied any harm to their leader, claiming that Noor Wali is safe amid reports of an attempt to take him out.

Meanwhile, the explosions in Kabul have raised concerns of further escalation, with several locals taking to social media to share their experiences, videos, and concerns. The city's security situation remains tense, with reports of gunfire and explosions.