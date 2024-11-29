Pakistani Police Throw Man from Three-Story High Stack of Shipping Containers While He Was Praying

Islamabad: In a shocking incident in Pakistan, police officers were caught on video throwing a man from a three-story-high stack of shipping containers while he was in the middle of praying. The disturbing event, which has sparked widespread outrage, occurred in the city of Karachi. The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was reportedly performing his prayers on top of the shipping containers when the police forcibly removed him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was detained during an anti-encroachment operation, where authorities were reportedly clearing a site used for informal settlements or commercial purposes. It is unclear why he was praying on top of the stack, but his peaceful act of worship was met with violence.

Footage of the incident shows the police officers throwing the man off the containers, with the individual falling several meters to the ground. The man was seen writhing in pain after the fall, prompting immediate concern from those nearby.

Human rights groups have condemned the police’s actions, calling for an investigation into the incident. Activists argue that such behaviour is a violation of basic human rights and is an example of excessive force used by law enforcement.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but local reports indicate that an internal inquiry has been launched to investigate the actions of the officers involved. The man’s condition remains unclear, but reports suggest that he has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for accountability and justice. It has also reignited concerns about police brutality and the treatment of citizens during routine operations in Pakistan.