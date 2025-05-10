Pakistani Propaganda Falls Flat After Kabul Denies Islamabad’s Claim of Indian Missile Attack on Afghan Soil

New Delhi: Pakistan’s claim that Indian missiles hit Afghan territory has been strongly denied by the Afghan government. Inayatullah Khawarizmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, told Hurriyat Radio that there was “no truth” in Pakistan’s statement.

“There is no missile attack by India on our soil. These claims are baseless,” Khawarizmi said, rejecting the Pakistani allegation made after India’s recent military operations in response to terror attacks.

India Dismisses Pakistan’s ‘Fabricated’ Charges

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also refuted Pakistan’s narrative. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Afghanistan’s people “know well who their real friends and enemies are” and which country has repeatedly disrespected their borders and sovereignty.

Misri called the Pakistani claim “frivolous and fabricated,” saying, “These lies won’t hold. The people of Afghanistan know which country has historically targeted civilian areas and infrastructure. Such propaganda is nothing but a poor attempt to shift blame.”

False Claims on Amritsar Also Busted

Misri also addressed another claim—Pakistan’s report of missile strikes near Shri Amritsar Sahib in India. He rubbished the claim and said it was “a desperate attempt to divide India and spread fear.”

“These lies are not just fake, they’re harmful to the region’s peace. Pakistan must stop this drama and propaganda,” he added.