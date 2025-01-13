Pakistani Security Forces Kill 27 Militants During a Targeted Raid in Balochistan

Quetta: Pakistani security forces killed 27 militants in a targeted operation at a hideout in Balochistan province, the military announced on Monday.

Security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in Kacchi district, Balochistan, on Sunday, following a tip-off about terrorists' presence, the military said.

During the operation, the "troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, ‘twenty-seven terrorists’ were sent to hell,” the army said in a statement.

It added that multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The army further said that those killed were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

“terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians,” and were being sought by law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

It said that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Balochistan has been facing violence, mostly by Baloch extremists, who blame the government for exploiting the mineral wealth of the province. They have led attacks against the security forces and the people from the Punjab province who dominate the security forces.

The rebels also regularly target Chinese nationals in the country, as Beijing, in collaboration with the Pakistani government, has undertaken several development projects in the province.