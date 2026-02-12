Pakistani Supreme Court Orders Govt to Allow Imran Khan To Meet His Personal Doctors, Make Phone Calls To Sons

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a significant directive in a major relief to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ordering the government to grant him access to his personal doctors and permit telephone contact with his sons.

In a hearing held on Thursday before a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, the court addressed ongoing concerns regarding Khan's health and living conditions in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. The orders stem from a report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), following his visit to Khan earlier this week.

According to details presented in court, Khan has reported a deteriorating condition in his right eye, claiming only about 15% vision remains following a recent medical procedure at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. While a previous court-appointed assessment described his overall health as "fine," Khan highlighted inadequate medical facilities in prison, including limited access to specialized eye care despite prior permissions for his personal physicians, such as Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Asim Yusuf, in certain periods.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasized that Khan, as a prisoner in state custody, is entitled to the same medical treatment and facilities as any other inmate. "All prisoners deserve equal care," the Chief Justice remarked, stressing the state's responsibility to ensure proper healthcare.

The bench specifically directed authorities to allow Khan access to his personal doctors and specialists—particularly for eye examination—as soon as possible. Additionally, the court ordered that Khan be permitted to make phone calls to his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman. These measures, including a formal eye check-up by a constituted medical team, must be implemented before February 16.The Attorney General assured the court of compliance, stating that arrangements for specialist access would be made promptly. However, the bench rejected a related request to allow family members to be present during the medical examination.

This development comes amid heightened scrutiny of Khan's prison conditions. Reports indicate that in 2025, he had only two telephone conversations with his sons, and family visits have remained restricted. Khan expressed satisfaction with aspects like security, food, and limited outdoor access (a small green area for sunlight), but criticized shortcomings in medical support and communication.

The ruling underscores the judiciary's focus on prisoners' rights to adequate healthcare and family contact, even in high-profile cases. Khan remains in Adiala Jail facing multiple legal proceedings, and further hearings on related matters, including family meetings, may continue in other forums such as the Islamabad High Court.