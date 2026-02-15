Pakistan’s Imprisoned Ex-PM Khan to Get Medical Treatment After Reported Partial Vision Loss

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan will undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialized medical facility, a Cabinet minister said Saturday, days after the Supreme Court ordered a medical evaluation amid growing concerns about his eyesight.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that an examination would be conducted by leading eye specialists as part of Khan’s ongoing treatment which began in late January after Khan reported a partial loss of vision in his right eye.

The minister did not say at which medical facility and when Khan would be treated.

“A detailed report will also be submitted to the Supreme Court. Conjecture, speculations and efforts to turn this into political rhetoric and mileage for vested interests may please be avoided,” Tarar said.

Earlier this week, Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the Supreme Court that the former premier had lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye. The court subsequently directed authorities to arrange a medical assessment by a panel of doctors and facilitate a telephone call between Khan, 73, and his sons before Feb. 16.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, have staged protests in Islamabad and other cities, demanding he be moved from prison to a hospital for specialized treatment. Some of the lawmakers from PTI and its allies are also staging a sit-in outside the parliament.

Khan’s family angrily responded to Tarar’s announcement, saying it had not been consulted before he was taken for treatment and has called for family members and his personal physician to be present during any future procedures.

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, said Saturday on X that the authorities had arranged the call and Khan had spoken with his sons for about 20 minutes. Khan was “extremely happy” to hear their voices after a long gap, she said, adding the family was awaiting urgent treatment of Khan at an eye hospital under the supervision of Khan’s personal doctors.

The former cricket star turned politician has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in a graft case.

He was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. He has alleged that his ouster was the result of a U.S.-backed conspiracy involving political rivals and Pakistan’s former army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa — allegations denied by Washington, Pakistan’s military, and his political opponents.

Despite his legal troubles, Khan remains a central and popular figure in Pakistan, and the PTI wants his release. The issue of Khan’s partial vision surfaced in late January when Tarar said the former premier had undergone a medical procedure for an eye condition and was in good health.