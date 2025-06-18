Pakistan’s Jaffar Express Train Derails After Bomb Explosion Near Jacobabad

Pakistan's Jaffar Express Derailed by Bomb Blast on Rail Track in Jacobabad | Image: Representational

New Delhi: Four coaches of the Jaffar Express derailed on Wednesday after a bomb blast damaged the railway track near Jacobabad. The train was in route from Punjab to Quetta when the explosion occurred.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Local police, railway authorities, and senior maintenance officials rushed to the scene for investigation and restoration efforts.

Social Media is flooded with the videos of the Jaffar Express bomb blast incident.