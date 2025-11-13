Pakistan’s Leading English Newspaper, Dawn, Faces Social Media Trolling for AI Editing Error in Published Article

New Delhi: A storm of social media trolling has erupted targeting Dawn, one of Pakistan's most prominent English newspapers, after it accidentally published an Artificial Intelligence prompt within a news story, published in the Business page of the paper on November 12.

The Blunder That Went Viral

The oversight was spotted in a Business section story titled “Auto sales rev up in October,” where the last paragraph carried a leftover instruction from an AI tool, believed to be ChatGPT. The published line read: “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

Social Media Trolling

Social media users quickly picked up on the error, criticizing the newspaper for its carelessness and for allegedly relying on AI tools for editorial work. Several X users called the incident “embarrassing” and “unprofessional,” questioning editorial oversight at one of Pakistan’s most respected publications.

The mistake became an instant hit on platforms like X and Facebook, with users mocking the newspaper's editorial oversight. "The mask has slipped": Many users employed this phrase to suggest the newspaper's reliance on AI for writing or editing was now exposed.

Jokes about journalistic integrity: Social media was flooded with jokes and memes, with some questioning the standards of journalism if even senior reporters or editors were relying on ChatGPT for basic news stories. "Editors need editing": One Instagram post joked that "even the editors need editing sometimes!".

Calls for transparency: Other users voiced more serious concerns, urging a reputable newspaper like Dawn to be transparent about its AI policy and ensure original writing is prioritized.

