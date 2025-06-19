Pakistan’s Rahim Khan Air Base, Bombed By India During Operation Sindoor, Still Under Repairs, NOTAM Extended

The strike on Rahim Yar Khan occurred during Phase 2 of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025. | Image: X

New Delhi: Pakistan has once again extended the closure of its strategic Rahim Yar Khan airbase, issuing a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) indicating that the runway remains offline until July 4, 2025. The base was severely damaged during Indian missile strikes in May as part of Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory campaign against Pakistani military aggression.

OSINT Confirms Continued Closure

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) expert Damien Saymon shared the update on social media platform X.

“Pakistan once again issues a NOTAM for Rahim Yar Khan, the runway struck by India in May 2025 now remains offline estimated till 04 July 2025.”

The fresh NOTAM follows an earlier advisory issued on May 10, which temporarily closed the base’s only runway until May 18.

The latest extension confirms the ongoing operational paralysis of the key facility.

Phase 2 of Operation Sindoor: A Targeted Strike

The strike on Rahim Yar Khan occurred during Phase 2 of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025. This phase came in response to Pakistan’s attacks on Indian military and civilian assets. In Phase 1, India had targeted multiple terror camps across the border.

The Indian government later confirmed that the strike was a “carefully calculated move to neutralise Pakistan’s military infrastructure while minimising collateral damage.”

Located in Punjab province, the Rahim Yar Khan airbase is embedded within the international airport of the same name. Its strategic significance in Pakistan’s air defence framework made it a high-value target.

According to reports, the Indian missile barrage inflicted extensive damage on the base, crippling Islamabad’s operational capabilities in the region. While Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority initially declared a week-long closure, continued damage assessments and repair delays have forced authorities to extend the shutdown multiple times.

‘Still in ICU’