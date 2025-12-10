Palestine: Recovery Teams Find 15 Bodies in al‑Shifa Hospital Courtyard

Palestinian Civil Defence teams have recovered 15 more bodies from the courtyard of al‑Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, adding to growing concerns about what may still be buried around the damaged medical complex.

With the latest discovery, officials say 113 bodies have now been found at the site. Rescue workers are still searching through rubble and soil, warning that more remains could be uncovered in the coming days. According to authorities, four of the newly found bodies have not yet been identified.

Local officials in Gaza say the findings support earlier claims that a mass grave exists on the hospital grounds, pointing to months of heavy fighting and repeated military operations around al‑Shifa.

The recovery work comes as Israeli forces continue operations in other parts of the Gaza Strip. In Khan Younis, areas under Israeli control were hit by air strikes and artillery fire, though no injuries were immediately reported.

The situation has drawn international attention. At a UN event marking the International Day of Commemoration for Genocide Victims, Palestinian envoy Majed Bamya warned that people in Gaza were living through what he described as a “genocidal” assault, saying the scale of destruction and death was unprecedented and heavily documented.