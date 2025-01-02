Palestinian Authority Bars Al Jazeera From Operating in West Bank

Al Jazeera has condemned the Palestinian Authority’s decision to bar it from operating in the occupied West Bank, saying the decision was “in line” with similar actions taken by Israel.

In a statement Thursday, the Qatar-based broadcaster accused the Western-backed authority of seeking to “hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps.”

The Palestinian Authority, which cooperates with Israel on security matters, launched a rare crackdown on anti-Israel militants in the urban Jenin refugee camp last month.

The authority has international support but is unpopular among many Palestinians, with critics portraying it as a subcontractor of the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian Authority announced the suspension of Al Jazeera’s activities on Wednesday, accusing it of incitement and interfering in Palestinian internal affairs.

The Palestinian Authority exercises limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"We supported this decision in its professional dimensions, and it was issued by the official institutions concerned with media issues, which monitor media violations," said Abdel Fattah Doleh, spokesperson for the Fatah movement.

"We also welcome this matter because these professional violations have had repercussions that could affect the security and civil peace in Palestine," Doleh added.

Mustafa Barghouti, the General Secretary of the Palestine National Initiative, meanwhile said the decision was "unwise, ineffective and does not serve the interest of the Palestinian people or even the interest of those who took the decision."

Israel banned Al Jazeera last year, accusing it of being a mouthpiece of Hamas.

Israeli strikes have killed or wounded several Al Jazeera reporters in Gaza, and Israel has accused some of them of being militants.

Israeli forces raided Al Jazeera’s West Bank headquarters last year, but the broadcaster has continued to operate in the territory.

Al Jazeera denies the allegations and accuses Israel of trying to silence its coverage.

Its 24-hour reporting from Gaza has focused on the deaths of Palestinian civilians.