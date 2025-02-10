Palestinian President Abbas Ends 'Martyrs Fund' For Palestinian Convicts Of Deadly Israel Attacks

Jerusalem: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has abolished the contentious "martyrs fund" that provided financial stipends to families of Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted of deadly attacks on Israel. The Palestinian President's decision aimed at improving relations with the new US administration under President Donald Trump.

The US and Israel have long criticised the "martyrs fund," claiming it incentivised violence against Israel. Under the new system, prisoners' families will still be eligible for government assistance, but only based on their financial needs. Previously, payments were determined by the length of time a prisoner had spent in prison.

The system will also be transferred from the Palestinian government to an outside foundation.

While there has been no immediate reaction from the US or Israel, this decision is seen as a gesture of goodwill by President Abbas to improve relations with the US.