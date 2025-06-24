Palma De Mallorca Airport Roof Collapse, Debris And Glass Cascade Into Arrivals Hall

Majorca: Chaos erupted at the Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma de Mallorca, a popular holiday destination for British tourists, when part of the roof collapsed, sending debris and glass cascading into the arrivals hall. The incident occurred after a piece of debris fell and tore through the airport's roof, raising serious concerns about the structure's safety.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene, with one English-speaking woman exclaiming, "Oh my God," as a cloud of dust rose from the ground where part of the roof had fallen. Airport staff quickly sprang into action, rushing passengers to safety and cordoning off the area to prevent further harm.

Airport Response

The Spanish airports authority, AENA, confirmed that the incident was caused by a piece of debris that fell and tore through the airport's roof. An AENA spokesman stated that airport officials were already analysing what happened to adopt the appropriate measures and determine responsibility if necessary. "People in charge of the airport are already analysing what happened in order to adopt the appropriate measures and to determine responsibilities if necessary," the spokesman said.

As per reports, the incident occurred after renovation works at the airport were criticised by workers and air passengers. In January, a building panel fell to the ground, causing dust and disruption. The airport workers described the conditions as "disgraceful," with passengers having to wear masks due to air contamination.

The local resident and sports reporter, Juan Antonio Bauza took to social media to express his outrage, dubbing Palma Airport “the worst in Spain”. "I imagine someone will have to assume responsibility for this," he said. The incident has raised concerns about the airport's safety record and the need for urgent action to address these issues.

Anti-Tourism Protests

The incident came up amid a surge in anti-tourism protests across Spain, particularly in popular destinations like Majorca. The locals have been demanding an end to the problems associated with mass tourism, including pollution, traffic chaos, and low wages for tourism workers.