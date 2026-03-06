Panic in Dubai: Mobile Missile Alerts Sound as West Asia Conflict Enters Seventh Day

Dubai residents were gripped by panic on Friday as mobile alerts for a potential missile strike sounded off.

This marks the seventh day of the raging West Asian conflict triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that eventually led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

On Thursday, too, the UAE faced a multi-pronged aerial assault involving ballistic missiles and dozens of drones. While the UAE Ministry of Defence claimed to have intercepted six missiles and 131 drones, reports emerged of explosions near Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport.

Furthermore, earlier reports indicated that Dubai International Airport and several local hotels had already sustained damage from the strikes launched by Iran.

With the conflict showing no signs of simmering down, tourists, students, and others have been stranded in several Arab nations, including the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, as Iran has relentlessly targeted the US bases in these Gulf countries. However, their attacks have not been limited to just the US bases but have also taken a toll on civilian life and architecture, drawing sharp criticisms and reactions from the affected countries.

On the US-Israeli front, the United States and Israel significantly intensified their military campaign against Iran on Thursday, launching a coordinated wave of strikes targeting military and strategic infrastructure in Tehran and at sea. The escalation comes amid rapidly rising tensions in West Asia following days of missile exchanges and retaliatory attacks.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli warplanes launched what it described as an “extensive wave of strikes” on infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime in Tehran. The military operation, referred to in initial reports as Operation 14, targeted facilities believed to be associated with Iran’s military command structure and security apparatus.