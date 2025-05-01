Papua New Guinea Shaken By Magnitude 5 Earthquake, No Major Damage Reported

Kimbe: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 struck Papua New Guinea, around 142 kms northwest of Kimbe, a major town in West New Britain Province. The earthquake occurred at 10.42 am local time and was reported by the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC). According to the NEIC, the earthquake's depth was recorded at 51.5 kms beneath the Earth's surface.

The earthquake's impact was felt in the surrounding areas, with residents reporting moderate shaking. However, there are no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The region's geography and geology play an important role in determining the impact of earthquakes.

According to experts, earthquakes occur when there is a sudden release of energy in the Earth's lithosphere, which is the outermost solid layer of the planet. The energy release creates seismic waves that can cause the ground to shake, sometimes powerfully, leading to damage to structures and the environment. The magnitude of an earthquake is a measure of the size of the seismic waves, with higher magnitudes indicating more energy release.