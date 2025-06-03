Caught on Camera: Influencer Falls to Death After Unstrapping Harness Mid-Flight During Parasailing Due to Panic Attack

Delhi: A 19-year-old Serbian social media influencer, Tijana Radonjic, died in a shocking parasailing accident in Budva, Montenegro, last Wednesday. She fell over 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea after she reportedly unbuckled her harness mid-air, possibly during a panic attack.

Incident Caught on Video

In a frightening video clip circulating online, Tijana can be seen screaming and trying to undo her straps while suspended in the air. Seconds later, she flips upside down and falls from a terrifying height. It is still unclear why she removed her harness while in the air, but multiple reports, say she may have suffered a sudden panic attack.

She Was in a Good Mood Before the Ride

According to Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the parasailing company, Tijana seemed fine before the ride began. “Before we set off, she waved to her friends on the beach and they waved back. Everything seemed fine. We don’t know why she unbuckled her seat belt and harness and jumped out,” he told local media.

Eyewitnesses also claimed they heard the teenager screaming and asking to be brought down just moments before the fall.

Body Recovered from the Sea