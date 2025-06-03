Caught on Camera: Influencer Falls to Death After Unstrapping Harness Mid-Flight During Parasailing Due to Panic Attack

Updated 3 June 2025 at 10:30 IST
Delhi: A 19-year-old Serbian social media influencer, Tijana Radonjic, died in a shocking parasailing accident in Budva, Montenegro, last Wednesday. She fell over 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea after she reportedly unbuckled her harness mid-air, possibly during a panic attack.
In a frightening video clip circulating online, Tijana can be seen screaming and trying to undo her straps while suspended in the air. Seconds later, she flips upside down and falls from a terrifying height. It is still unclear why she removed her harness while in the air, but multiple reports, say she may have suffered a sudden panic attack.
According to Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the parasailing company, Tijana seemed fine before the ride began. “Before we set off, she waved to her friends on the beach and they waved back. Everything seemed fine. We don’t know why she unbuckled her seat belt and harness and jumped out,” he told local media.
Eyewitnesses also claimed they heard the teenager screaming and asking to be brought down just moments before the fall.
Her lifeless body was later recovered from the Adriatic Sea. The exact cause of her panic or what triggered her to remove the safety harness is still under investigation. Local authorities are also probing if any safety guidelines were missed by the parasailing operators.
